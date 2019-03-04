Sunderland owner Stewart Donald makes stance clear amid reports of interest from American and Chinese investors

Stewart Donald says he has "never spoken" to Chinese or American groups about selling and/or investing in Sunderland.

It follows reports in the national media on Sunday over possible interest in the club, suggesting that one American and one Chinese party are keen.

Donald moved quickly to play down any takeover talk via his Twitter account.

Responding to a fan, Donald posted: "There is always lots of interest in Sunderland but I can confirm I have never spoken to Chinese or American groups about selling/investing in Sunderland."

As reported by the Echo, Sunderland remain open to fresh investment but senior sources have played down the prospect of a change in ownership in the near future.

The Black Cats have been aware of ongoing interest since last summer, when the deal that saw the club change hands dramatically improved Sunderland's financial position.

Ellis Short cleared the onerous debt and the work of Stewart Donald and his team since then have brought the club's running costs down.

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald.

They are going well in League One and have some of the best infrastructure outside the Premier League.

That makes them an attractive proposition but no significant talks have been held and any suggestion that parties have been shown round the club have been played down.

Donald has spoken of his desire to oversee the club's return to the top tier but has been consistent in admitting that the would always consider investment should he come across someone who could take the club forward.

As is stands that has not happened.