Sunderland owner Stewart Donald hits back over takeover talk with 'mystery Malaysian bidder'

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has hit back at reports takeover talks have been held with a mystery Malaysian bidder.

The Sun reported on Sunday that the ‘Far East buyer’ has twice sent representatives to Wearside for talks about a possible takeover.

And that the Sunderland owner had two valuations for the club, one if they win promotion to the Championship and another if they remain in League One.

Donald, responding to a fan who had tweeted the article to him, wrote on Twitter: “Absolute total and utter bullshxx. Haven’t spoken to any Malaysian let alone seen his reps on wearside.

Totally and utterly made up rubbish!! If they print enough rumours they will get one right eventually.”

Last month the Sun also claimed Sunderland AFC has been the interest of takeovers from two consortiums, less than a year after the club was purchased by Donald.

According to the report, two consortiums - one backed by European finance and another with American investors - were keen on a £50million deal.

That report claimed that the Black Cats' high attendances - coupled with interest in the club arising from Netflix series 'Sunderland 'Til I Die' - has seen interest in a potential takeover rise.

Donald, who owns a majority of the club alongside fellow directors Charlie Methven and Juan Sartori, has previously revealed that he has turned down potential takeovers as investors see

the value of Sunderland.

And speaking earlier last month, the Black Cats' chief revealed how he received a takeover bid from Mexico - all thanks to Netflix.

But he believes a club as big as Sunderland will always attract interest, and it isn't something he will hide away from.

"It's a huge, huge club so it's always going to attract interest so when you throw Netflix on top of it and you show the passion of the place then I think anyone who wants a football club will

look at Sunderland.

"Then, of course, we look like we're turning around and have got some momentum and that makes us look even more attractive.

"It always is but I think especially with Netflix and how we're doing - even though we're down in League One - I think we look ever such an attractive proposition - which is great.

"That's not just investors; that's players, that's everybody so I think Sunderland, I hope and feel, has got a really good vibe and feel about it and that's attracting everybody from all over the

place whether that's fans, players or investors."