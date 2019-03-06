Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has this message for fans after Black Cats reach Wembley final

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald can't wait to see Wembley turned red and white after the club reached the Checkatrade Trophy final.

Goals from Will Grigg and Lewis Morgan saw Sunderland through to the March 31 final against Portsmouth at Wembley Stadium - with the club allocated 38,979 tickets for the final.

Sunderland were last at Wembley five years ago for the League Cup final against Manchester City, the fans helping turn Wembley red and white that day.

And the club's owner has spoken of his pride ahead of the final.

Donald tweeted: "How lucky am I to be looking after the club for such an historic day!!! I am absolutely buzzing cannot wait. Barely slept and just cannot wait to see Wembley red and white."

And now details of the ticket allocation for the final against Portsmouth, to take place on Sunday, March 31 at Wembley (KO 2.30pm), have been revealed.

A club statement read: "Sunderland AFC has been allocated 38,979 tickets for the East End of Wembley Stadium and these will be sold from the North Stand round to the South Stand."