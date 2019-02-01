Sunderland owner Stewart Donald breaks silence on Will Grigg transfer fee

Stewart Donald has offered a reassuring message to Sunderland fans following concerns the Black Cats have overpaid for Will Grigg.

The Wigan striker hasn't officially completed his move to the Stadium of Light, yet Sunderland boss Jack Ross confirmed an offer had been accepted by the Latics.

Grigg, 27, is expected to be unveiled later today after Sunderland met the 11pm deadline to submit a deal sheet for the striker.

They are now awaiting FA approval to get the deal over the line.

Donald, who has been open with supporters throughout his time at the club, didn't tweet on transfer deadline day as the club got on with their business.

Reports yesterday suggested the fee for Grigg could rise to £4million, yet Donald dispelled reports Sunderland have over payed for the striker and tweeted:

"I hope it gets to £4M as that would mean we are playing football in the Premier League."

The Echo understands that part of the transfer fee is guaranteed with significant add-ons potentially pushing the overall figure up to around £4million.