Sunderland owner has this message for 'very, very special' fans after Doncaster win

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald has once again praised the club's 'very, very special' fans following last night's victory over Doncaster.

Around 4,000 away supporters were in attendance as Sunderland won 1-0 at the Keepmoat Stadium, courtesy of Chris Maguire's 47th-minute winner.

Sunderland owner Stewart Donald.

The win was Sunderland's third in a row in the league, and kept up the pressure on their promotion rivals.

Donald was at the game and socialised with fans during the League One fixture.

After the match Donald tweeted: "Absolutely. Fantastic from start to finish. What a noise and what a togetherness!! 3 away wins on the bounce is a great effort in any League. Players and fans giving 100 percent - very very special fans."

Sunderland have sold their full allocation of tickets for every away game this season, while next month's trip to Plymouth has also sold out.

Stewart Donald tweet.

The Black Cats have received more tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy game at Morcambe on November 13, after selling their initial allocation.