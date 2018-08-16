Sunderland or Sheffield Wednesday to face Wolves in Carabao Cup second round

Have your say

Sunderland will face Wolves in the second round of the Carabao Cup, should they beat Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night.

The Black Cats or the Owls have been handed a home draw against the Premier League side.

Jack Ross has rested a number of players for the clash with Wednesday, handing an opportunity to youngsters Denver Hume and Elliot Embleton.

Lee Cattermole also makes his first competitive start of the season.

Wolves last visited the Stadium of Light on the final day of the last league campaign, with the Black Cats running out 3-0 winners in front of new owner Stewart Donald.

The tie will played in the week beginning August 27th.