Former Sunderland player Kieron Brady delivered a wide-ranging interview regarding the club to the BBC

Former Sunderland midfielder Kieron Brady has described the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light as “flat” and “insipid” following the Black Cats' recent draw with Swansea City

Speaking after the match, Brady suggested the performance mirrored a team already looking ahead to bigger challenges on the horizon and raised questions about the mood within the squad and among the supporters heading into the final stages of the season.

“It was flat, insipid and in many ways indicative of a group of players who know that there's bigger challenges very soon to come,” Brady told the BBC. “But all that said, you would much prefer to begin into the more important games of the season with a little bit of momentum. But there's no doubt that performances of late, albeit not always reflected by the outcome, have been unconvincing.”

Sunderland are in limbo heading into the play-offs

Brady also acknowledged growing concern across the fanbase, questioning whether Sunderland find themselves caught in a strange “limbo” heading into the play-offs.

“And there's certainly some murmurings of discontent from across the fanbase about,” he added. “Certainly concerns about what might lie ahead. Are they in a funny sort of limbo, no man's land, whatever you want to call it, where is Régis Le Bris doing the right thing? Managing the squad, we're going to hear a bit more from him in a minute. Resting players, because there is still time to build momentum towards the playoffs.”

Brady on Le Bris’ decision to rotate at Sunderland

Brady also pointed to recent team selections as evidence that Le Bris is taking a calculated risk in prioritising freshness over immediate results.

“He continued: “Several weeks ago when I was on the show last, I think it was in the immediate aftermath of Régis Le Bris speaking about the notion of tiredness and fatigue. And to give him credit, I think his team selection, certainly going back to Norwich last midweek, and of course, against Swansea, would bear out that he's feeling that some players could benefit from some rest and recuperation. And that would be both physical and mental.”

Sunderland’s current squad depth assessed by Brady

However, Brady also expressed doubt about the depth of the current squad, suggesting that Le Bris may be concerned about the reliability of some of his fringe players as the pressure intensifies.

“I don't think he'll feel particularly confident about the strength and depth that he has. I don't think he could feel confident that he could rely on a number of those players if they were asked to appear when we get to the playoffs. But there's no doubt if Sunderland do negotiate the playoffs successfully, and they can point to some of the more regular starters as being difference makers, then Regis Ibris will feel perfectly vindicated in what we're witnessing at this moment.”

Looking ahead to Friday’s trip to Bristol City, Brady believes the fixture could finally bring clarity to Sunderland’s play-off picture. The former Sunderland man also stated that while the Black Cats' place in the play-offs has seemed inevitable for several weeks, Brady warned that this prolonged waiting period could bring its own difficulties.

“Now, I think when we go to Bristol on Friday, Sunderland will finish fourth or above if they can secure a point at Bristol. But equally, if they only draw, then they would not be able to get automatic promotion. So in many respects, it could sort of crystallise everything that we've suspected for some time.”

“But there is an element of surrealism about it. It's completely unlike two years ago when Sunderland's foray into the playoffs was very last gasp after victory at Preston. It's something that most have suspected is going to be the case now for four to six to even eight weeks. And it might bring challenges for some of the players. But of course, it's incumbent then upon management and coaching to make sure that the fitness levels are maintained, that recuperation and rest is applied as and when appropriate.”

Brady issues home atmosphere verdict and delivers Newcastle comparison

Brady also issued a rallying cry to supporters and called for the club to begin discussions now about how best to maximise the home advantage in the play-off second leg.

“But so many of the thoughts now are focused on what happens once the 46 games have concluded and Sunderland make their way to one of Coventry, West Brom, Bristol City or Middlesbrough for the first leg. And my own view is that for the second leg, the club should be in discussions with the supporters now about making the atmosphere as conducive as possible to Sunderland navigating the path to Wembley. That for me is a big thing. I've been at the Stadium of Light when the fans should have got an assist for a goal.”

Brady also discussed the atmosphere at the Stadium of Light at length, acknowledging that support is often reactive to events on the pitch, but argued that clubs could take steps to proactively generate atmosphere—pointing to Newcastle United as an example.

“I'm genuinely serious. They made a big noise when a pass back was being given to the opposition goalkeeper and he fluffed it consequently and Sunderland scored. And I've never understood why the notion of a 12th man, as we say in the men's game, has never ever been explored further and greater communication hasn't taken place between supporters groups and the club.”

“Noise, as loud as it can be, isn't always inspirational. But there are certain things that could be done that would be of benefit. What sort of things? In response to Devils Advocate, isn't it organic? Isn't it just on the basis of what is happening in the game? It can be, but because of the work I do for the Premier League, it takes me quite often to St James' and there's no doubt that a lot of the more productive and positive performances that Newcastle have given have been enhanced by lulls, which are then followed by a huge surge of noise.”

“That's something that is much more likely to encourage the players in any given moment, particularly if they're going through a period that's challenging. But it's just something that would be worth exploring because on Saturday against Swansea, the 12th man was poor. Now if we can say all 11 others that took to the field were poor, why can't we say that the 12th was equally uninspiring? But you're right, there is a reciprocal element to this where the inspiration goes both ways.”

“But I just think with this knowledge that you're going to be playing at the Stadium of Light in the second leg and having three, four weeks ahead to plan for it, try and cover every single eventuality, even the ones that aren't generally thought of as a norm within football. But will it happen? I very much doubt it.”

