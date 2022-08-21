Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland claimed their second win of the season after a 1-0 victory over Stoke City on Saturday but will be without defender Dan Ballard for some time after the ex-Arsenal man fractured his foot against QPR.

After a slow start against Stoke City, the Black Cats took the lead on the stroke of half-time when Ross Stewart’s finish beat goalkeeper Joe Bursik.

Sunderland then defended admirably in the second half, while still posing a threat on the break. The result means Neil’s side have taken eight points from their first five Championship fixtures this season

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - MARCH 08: Jan Paul van Hecke of Blackburn Rovers looks dejected at full-time after the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Millwall at Ewood Park on March 08, 2022 in Blackburn, England. (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Van Hecke, 22, spent last season on loan at Blackburn Rovers and made 31 Championship appearances as the club pushed for promotion.

Rovers are said to be keen on bringing the defender back to Ewood Park. However, reports from the Lancashire Telegraph claim that a rival Championship club are set to sign the Brighton man.

The defender is likely to sign a new contract at Premier League Brighton before he completes the loan switch to the Stadium of Light.