Sunderland must beware tricky winger Ryan Kent in Bristol City clash

Bristol City captain Bailey Wright believes that on-loan Liverpool winger Ryan Kent can cause problems for Sunderland in Saturday’s big Championship clash at Ashton Gate.

Kent was linked with a summer move to the Black Cats but ended up in Germany with Freiburg, before he signed a loan deal with Bristol City last month.

The 21-year-old has had four outings for the Robins, but they have won just once to slip to sixth place in the table ahead of the visit of second-bottom Sunderland.

Bristol City captain Bailey Wright has been impressed with the pace and quick feet of Kent and enthused on BCTV: “He’s shown what he’s about, he’s a good player, a nightmare to play against and he’s only going to get better and better.

“The more he settles in the more we will see the best of him. I think he showed us what he’s about and I’m excited about what he’s going to show us for the rest of the season.”

Bristol City went down 1-0 at lowly Bolton last Friday and have only taken four points from the last six league games.

Australia defender Wright added: “It’s been a busy few months for us and it’s not often you have eight days to prepare for a game, which is nice. We will get back to the training pitch and focus on us.

“Sunderland is another tough test, but we know what we’re about.

“We always give ourselves a good chance and it’s another opportunity.”

Reflecting on the disappointing defeat to Bolton, 25-year-old Wright, signed from Preston last January, said: “They made it difficult for us – it was difficult to break them down and the simple, basic things that we normally do well, we didn’t do well.

“We didn’t create enough chances, we didn’t have enough shots – we certainly had a lot of the ball, but I think it was their plan to let us have that and frustrate us.

“The lads have been fantastic all season and (Friday) wasn’t good enough but we will bounce back.”