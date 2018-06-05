Sunderland monitor Hibs duo Dylan McGeouch and John McGinn as boss remains hopeful on future of stars

Hibernian boss Neil Lennon says he hasn't given up hope of persuading John McGinn and Dylan McGeouch to stay at the club - as Sunderland continue to keep tabs on the duo.

Midfielder McGeouch has been heavily linked with a move to the Stadium of Light this summer, with new Black Cats boss Jack Ross an admirer of the 21-year-old.

John McGinn

McGeouch is out of contract, with a number of Championship clubs monitoring his situation including Nottingham Forest, Hull City and Leeds United.

McGinn, meanhile, has a year left on his deal and has been linked with a £3million move to Sunderland, although Celtic are also keen on the Scottish international.

Lennon would love to keep the highly-rated pair at Easter Road, having guided Hibs to fourth in the SPL, but admits it is somewhat out of his hands due to the contract situation.

“We hope [McGinn and McGeouch] are still there next season,” said Lennon. “Obviously it is an outside hope, particularly when you look at Dylan’s situation.

"There has been a lot of speculation about John too, but that is just the circumstances really, with a year left on his contract and the kind of player he is.

"We are prepared for eventualities if they come but if the pair of them are here on June 18 I will be absolutely delighted."

Hibs return to pre-season training early to prepare for the Europa League qualifiers, but whether McGinn and McGeouch - who has been away in South America with the national side - remain to be seen.

“Conversations about getting John to extend (his contract) have been ongoing for quite a while,” Lennon added.

“We have spoken to both him and his agent on a number of occasions and there has been nothing forthcoming so far. But you never say never.

"Even Dylan’s situation, there still might be something there. There has been no forward progress anywhere else, although that might change when he comes back from South America. We are hoping that won’t be the case.”

Sunderland are looking to add around a dozen players to their squad, with Ross admitting he will look to the Scottish market this summer.