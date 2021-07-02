There was good news this week, however, when it was confirmed that Aiden McGeady has penned a new one-year deal at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland’s squad still looks thin, though.

Lee Johnson allowed seven players to depart the Stadium of Light following the end of the 2021/22 season, but is yet to bring any new faces in.

Speaking over the weekend, however, the Sunderland boss said talks had been held with targets.

He told the club website: "My summer has consisted of looking at Wyscout, recruitment data, having Zoom meetings with potential players we might bring in, current players we want to retain and players that have run out of contract who we’re trying to renew.

"I haven’t watched a minute of the Euros – which could be a good or a bad thing – but saying that, I have enjoyed it because I’ve been part of that process to determine what we need, how we’re going to do it in terms of matching the data with the eye and the football nous if you like.

"That’s been an enjoyable process but it’ll be even more enjoyable once we start getting players through the door and we’re able to start working with them to hopefully build this new squad and really implement what we’re trying to achieve.”

So what deals could Sunderland and their League One rivals soon be set to do? We take a look...

1. Rotherham United keen to retain Sunderland-linked Matt Crooks Sunderland are one of a host of clubs linked with Rotherham United midfielder Matt Crooks, but Millers boss Paul Warne says it would be 'ridiculous' to sell to a League One rival (Rotherham Advertiser) Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

2. Wycombe Wanderers set to lose key man Wycombe striker Uche Ikpeazu looks set to join Middlesbrough in a deal worth up to £1million (Sky Sports) Photo: Paul Harding Buy photo

3. Oxford United defender set for Championship switch Oxford United defender Rob Atkinson is closing in on a move to Championship side Bristol City, after positive talks were held in recent days (Bristol Post) Photo: Richard Heathcote Buy photo

4. Danny Cowley's message for exit-linked Portsmouth striker Danny Cowley says Ellis Harrison could still lead the line for Portsmouth next season - despite the striker being linked with Oxford United and Fleetwood Town (Portsmouth News) Photo: Bryn Lennon Buy photo