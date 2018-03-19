Sunderland midfielder set for Bolton Wanderers trial

Have your say

Sunderland's Championship rivals Bolton Wanderers are taking a close look at midfielder Chris Allan.

The 19-year-old central midfielder is on trial with Bolton and is set to play this evening for their development team against Cardiff City, report the Bolton News.

Jarrow-born Allan joined Northern League Dunston UTS on loan at the end of last season, making three appearances

Allan has been a regular in the Sunderland Under-23 squad this season but is understood to be free to look at other opportunities ahead of the summer.