Sunderland midfielder ruled out for the season with hamstring tear

Elliot Embleton, currently on loan at League Two Grimsby Town, will miss the rest of the season with a hamstring tear.

The 19-year-old Sunderland midfielder has scored four goals in 30 appearances in all competitions during his loan spell at Blundell Park this season, catching the eye with a string of impressive performances.

But he is now set to miss the Mariners’ final seven games of the season.

Embleton suffered a grade three hamstring tear during his England U20 call-up last week.

And a disappointed Grimsby Town boss Michael Jolley said: “We had the news on Elliot, which was not good.

“He’s got a grade three hamstring tear so unfortunately that’s going to be him for the season, which is very sad for us because he’s done so well for us, so we’re upset about that.”