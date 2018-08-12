Sunderland midfielder Lee Cattermole linked with Gus Poyet reunion at Bordeaux

Lee Cattermole has been linked with a reunion with ex-Sunderland boss Gus Poyet at Ligue 1 club Bordeaux.

The midfielder made his first Sunderland appearance of the season in the 1-1 draw with Luton, coming on as a second half sub for Bali Mumba.

Cattermole struggled to make an impact, Matty Pearson scrambling home an equaliser for Luton after beating Cattermole to the ball.

He is one of the highest earners and Sunderland would like to get his wages off the books if they can. The Sunday Mirror report Poyet is keen on a reunion.

Regarding any further updates on Cattermole’s future, Sunderland boss Jack Ross said: “No, he is part of my squad at the moment and I have mentioned often enough about his

application and his approach and he was happy to be involved in the squad.

“If you’d seen him in and around the place and how he was around the other players, he was desperate to win the game and he enjoyed being back out on the pitch again.

“I have said before that I can only control the controllables from my respect and that is what I have to work with at the moment.”

Mumba, just 16, again started ahead of Cattermole.

On Mumba, Ross added: “I thought long and hard about that because I knew what type of game it would be, I keep saying I have a duty of care to protect him and we will continue to do

that.

“He will be in and around the squad, I don’t see any reason to change that but we will take him in and out at times.

“Even for him, if you take aside the game, for a learning curve for him, it is a great one.

“The type of game it was and how much they got after us and the dimensions of the pitch too, a steep learning curve in that respect.”