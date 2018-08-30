Sunderland midfielder heads out on loan

Elliot Embleton has joined League Two Grimsby Town on a loan deal until the new year.

The promising Sunderland youngster will join up with his new team mates and management team on Friday and could make his debut against Yeovil Town on Saturday.

The England under-19s international, who made his first-team debut for Sunderland at Wolverhampton Wanderers last season, has moved to Blundell Park until January 6.

Embleton has made four appearances in total for the first team, his last in the Carabao Cup defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

Jack Ross said: "I’ve spoken quite a lot to Elliott because I really like him.

"Every time he has trained with me, he has got better, but he needs to be playing.

"I think in hindsight he probably could have done with this over the second half of last season, being out on loan and coming back in having played first-team games.

"I think it will be good for him, and it will just be until January in the first instance. It lets him get games at a senior level, and then we can assess it from there."