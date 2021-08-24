BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND - MARCH 28: Christian Pulisic of USA in action under pressure from Corry Evans of Northern Ireland during the International Friendly between Northern Ireland and USA at Windsor Park on March 28, 2021 in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

The Sunderland captain has been named in Ian Baraclough’s squad but there was no place for defender Tom Flanagan.

Evans, who signed for the Black Cats during the summer, has missed the club’s last two league games with a hamstring injury sustained against MK Dons.

Head coach Lee Johnson had stated that he expected the player to be out until September.

However, Evans has been called up for Northern Ireland’s games against Lithuania, Estonia and Switzerland at the beginning of next month.

Johnson said of the injury earlier this month: "It's a tough one with Corry. Because we recruited him late, we were chasing his minutes and he was getting fit through games at 80 percent.

"He's got a low-grade hamstring injury, but we think he is a quick healer so it is probably going to be 10-14 days."

Evans’ call up means Sunderland’s League One clash against Sheffield Wednesday on September 4 could be postponed.

If a club has three international call ups they can choose to postpone the fixture.

Sunderland have therefore announced that ticket information for the match will be delayed, and have thanked supporters for their patience.

New signing Frederik Alves played for Denmark U21s at this summer’s European Championships whilst Dennis Cirkin and Callum Doyle have featured for England’s youth teams previously.

Nathan Broadhead could be in with a shout of making Wales’ senior squad while Niall Huggins may get the nod for their U21s.

Owls goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has also been called up to the Northern Ireland squad with the club waiting for news on further call-ups.

