Sunderland midfielder explains why he wanted to head out on loan

Elliot Embleton is looking forward to playing regularly for Grimsby Town and coming back to Sunderland a better player.

And the loan move will see the promising 19-year-old midfielder team up with ex-Sunderland defender Danny Collins, who he used to watch at the Stadium of Light as a youngster.

Sunderland have allowed Embleton to head out on loan until January and the teenager is relishing the chance to test himself playing league football in Sky Bet League Two.

"I need the experience playing games in the League so hopefully I can perform well for Grimsby Town," said Embleton.

"It’s my first loan away from Sunderland, and hopefully I can get some game-time and show what I can do.

"I want to get as many games as I can, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do.

"I spoke to the manager yesterday – it was positive, and he says that we’ve got a good set of lads, and I’m sure we have, and hopefully we can push on in the season."

He is available for tomorrow’s League Two clash with Yeovil Town at Blundell Park tomorrow.

Embleton added: “I like to get forward – support the play, create attacks, and score goals. I’m creative – I look to open gaps in the defence, and get forward, and get a goal or an assist.

"I can play anywhere in midfield – I can play in front of the back four, as a two, as a three, or attacking," he told the club website.

On teaming up with Collins, he added: "I used to have a Sunderland season ticket when I was younger and Danny Collins used to play in the Premier League!"

It has been a good week for Embleton, he has also been named in England Men's U20 squad for two internationals next month.

England will host Switzerland at St. George’s Park in an invite-only fixture on Thursday 6 September, before facing Netherlands away at KVV Quick Boys, Katwijk on Monday 10 September.

His Sunderland manager, meanwhile, has explained his thinking behind allowing Embleton to head out on loan.

Jack Ross said: "Every day he has trained with me he has got better, I like him, he did well against Sheffield Wednesday.

"But I have a duty of care with his progression and, though it is easy with hindsight, he could have gone out the second half of last season really. I think he’ll play at Grimsby, how they play will suit him.

"We’ll do it until January for now and hopefully it will be a win-win. It would be dead easy as a manager to be selfish and keep him here just in case [we need him] but it won’t help him and it won’t ultimately help us a club."