Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson heads out on loan to Dundee

Sunderland midfielder Ethan Robson has joined Scottish Premiership side Dundee on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Following Grant Leadbitter's return to Sunderland, Jack Ross has a number of midfield options with Dylan McGeouch, Max Power, Lee Cattermole, Leadbitter, George Honeyman, Luke O'Nien and Bali Mumba all central midfield options and arguably ahead of him in the queue.

Read more: For the latest SAFC transfer news follow our live deadline day blog

Sunderland have therefore decided to send academy product Robson out on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Robson has only recently returned to first team action following groin and ankle injuries, Robson came on as a second half sub in the 2-0 Checkatrade Trophy quarter final win over Manchester City.

Jack Ross is a big admirer of Robson but he needs game time this season so has joined Dundee, where he will join up with Andrew Nelson, the striker having signed a permanent contract earlier this month.

Nelson scored on his debut for Dundee last week.