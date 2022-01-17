Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil scoops prestigious award after breakthrough season
Dan Neil has been named North East Football Writers’ Association's young player of the year 2021.
The Sunderland-born midfielder capped a brilliant year by becoming the fourth academy player from the club to win the 13-year-old award, following Jack Colback and England keeper Jordan Pickford, who won it twice.
Neil was a key member of Sunderland's Wembley-winning Football League Trophy team and has established himself in the Sunderland first team under Lee Johnson this season.
Neil, 20, has scored three goals in his 33 appearances for Sunderland and he has also earned a call-up to the England Under-20 squad.
Towards the end of last year, Academy of Light graduate Neil signed a new contract, keeping him at the Stadium of Light until 2025.
After signing fresh terms, Neil – a boyhood Sunderland fan – stated that there was 'nowhere he would rather be'.
And that will be music to Sunderland fans’ ears.