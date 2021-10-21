The Black Cats are back up to second in the League One table following back-to-back wins over Gillingham and Crewe, while Lee Johnson’s side also have two games in hand on Plymouth directly ahead of them.

Charlton, meanwhile, have sacked manager Nigel Adkins after winning just two of their 13 league games this season.

Here’s some of the latest gossip from the Stadium of Light and around League One:

Sunderland midfielder Dan Neil.

Praise for Dan Neil

It’s been an excellent start to the season for Sunderland teenager Dan Neil.

The midfielder registered another assist in the 4-0 win at Crewe when he set up Ross Stewart at the Mornflake Stadium.

When assessing the goal on the EFL’s highlights show on Quest, pundit Jobi McAnuff said: “Ross Stewart gets a lot of credit but he (Neil) has certainly been a standout performer.

“This was a lovely bit of play, composure and finesse really, a lovely little one-two.

“A lot of people probably swing that cross but he just picks out a lovely ball and that’s a big reason why Ross Stewart has got the goals he has this season.”

Rotherham injury blow

Sunderland are set to face promotion rivals Rotherham next weekend – with the Millers sweating over the fitness of defender Joe Mattock.

The centre-back was forced off in the first half during Tuesday’s goalless draw with Wycombe, with Chiedozie Ogbene taking his place.

“He did his ankle, went over on his ankle which is a blow,” said Rotherham boss Paul Warne when asked about Mattock.

“I’d earmarked Chio to play a part and to play a massive part on Saturday so it wasn’t ideal to make that sub early on and no one wants to change their defensive line so it’s a blow and we’ll have to wait and see.”

Charlton latest

Following Adkins’ departure, Johnnie Jackson will take temporary charge of the Addicks and be assisted by Jason Euell for Saturday’s game at Sunderland.

Jackson, who has previously taken caretaker charge, will lead training on Thursday morning before speaking to the press.

