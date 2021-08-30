That’s after Northern Ireland boss Ian Baraclough provided an update on his squad for the upcoming September internationals on Monday evening.

Northern Ireland are in World Cup 2022 qualifying action on Thursday (September 2) when they travel to Lithuania, followed by a home clash against Switzerland six days later on the eighth.

Barraclough’s side also take on Estonia in an international friendly in Tallinn on September 5.

Tom Flanagan

Sunderland team captain Corry Evans has already been called up to the squad but will now be joined by his Black Cats teammate Flanagan.

A statement on Northern Ireland’s official website broke the news with the statement also adding that Evans was a doubt due to a hamstring strain.

Evans and Flanagan join Callum Doyle, Dennis Cirkin, Bailey Wright and Niall Huggins in receiving international call-ups.

That means Sunderland’s League One game with Sheffield Wednesday on September 4 has been postponed.

