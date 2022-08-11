Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland suffered their first competitive defeat since February last night as they faced Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup.

Alex Neil opted for a weak line-up to give many of the fringe players a chance - including the likes of Jay Matete, Carl Winchester and Luke O’Nien - though they failed to impress.

Despite taking a majority of the possession overall, the Black Cats only managed one shot on target and were beaten 2-0 at Hillsborough.

If Sunderland had beaten the Owls then they would have faced Rochdale at home in the next round.

Here are today’s rumours...

WEST HAM EXPRESS INTEREST IN BURNLEY FULL-BACK

West Ham are reportedly keen on signing Burnley left-back Charlie Taylor. The Clarets have already let five defenders leave Turf Moor this summer. (ExWHUemployee)

HULL CITY ACE REJECTS NEW DEAL AMID INTEREST

Hull City defender Jacob Greaves has reportedly turned down a new contract amid interest from Middlesbrough. The Tigers have already rejected their £5 million bid for the 21-year-old. (Football Insider)

NOTTINGHAM FOREST REIGNITE INTEREST IN WATFORD ACE

Nottingham Forest have revived their interest in Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis. The Nigerian scored 10 goals in the Premier League last season as the Hornets were relegated. (Daily Mail)

LEEDS UNITED LINKED WITH WATFORD DUO

Leeds United are reportedly interested in both Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr of Watford. It is thought they are closing in on a loan deal for the former. (TuttoMercatoWeb)

BURNLEY TARGET RANGERS FORWARD

Burnley are reportedly preparing a £3m bid to sign Rangers forward Fashion Sakala.The 25-year-old has previously spoken of his frustration at being played out of position at Ibrox. (Scottish Daily Express)

COVENTRY CITY PLAY DOWN EVERTON INTEREST

Coventry City boss Mark Robins has said there's 'absolute zero happening' on Everton's reported interest in Viktor Gyokeres. Theh Sky Blues signed the 24-year-old permanently last summer. (Coventry Live)

SUNDERLAND TO BATTLE LOCAL RIVALS FOR MAN CITY FORWARD

Sunderland and Middlesbrough have reportedly both lodged loan bids to sign Manchester City’s Marlos Moreno this summer. The Colombian scored twice in 32 appearances in the Belgian Pro League last season. (Football League World)

MAN UNITED TURN ATTENTION TO NORWICH STAR