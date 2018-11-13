Sunderland make 11 changes and hand out FOUR full debuts for Checkatrade Trophy clash

Have your say

Sunderland have handed out four full debuts for their Checkatrade Trophy clash against Morecambe.

Summer signings Jack Hunter and Jack Bainbridge, who arrived from Liverpool and Swansea City respectively, have both been given the nod.

Jack Diamond, who came off the bench in the last Checkatrade win, gets his full debut alongside 18-year-old Jake Hackett.

Experienced campaigners Max Power, Bryan Oviedo, Glenn Loovens, Robbin Ruiter, Alim Ozturk all get a chance to build their match fitness.

Luke O'Nien also starts. Power wears the captain's armband on his return to the starting XI.

A raft of academy products make up the bench.

Sunderland XI: Ruiter; Bainbridge, Ozturk, Loovens, Oviedo; Power, O'Nien, Hackett, Hunter; Diamond, Maja

Subs: Patterson, Taylor, Connelly, Neil, Kokolo, Young, Leonard