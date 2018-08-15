Sunderland made less money per supporter than any other Premier League club during the 2016/17 season

Have your say

Sunderland generated the lowest average matchday income per fan during the 2016/17 Premier League season - the club's last campaign in the top-flight.

The BBC's annual Price of Football study was released this week and found 11 out of 20 top-flight clubs could have made profits in 2016/17 without fans attending games.

Following further analysis on Twitter by @KieranMaguire, it has been revealed the Black Cats generated an average revenue of £217 per matchday fan, which works out as £10.12 per game.

In contrast, Arsenal topped the table after making an average of £1,668 per fan, equating to £59.45 per match.

Their London rivals Chelsea (£1,579) and Tottenham (£1,430) also featured highly, making £76.18 and £53.96 per match respectively.

At the other end of the country, Sunderland's North East rivals Middlesbrough pocketed £286 per matchday fan, £13.31 per match.

As expected, most of Sunderland's revenue during the 2016/17 season came from broadcasters, a total of 76 per cent.

Even so, that figure was lower than 12 other top-flight clubs, with Bournemouth making 91 per cent of their total revenue from broadcasting.

Sunderland have grown more reliant on fan support since then, following back-to-back relegations, as well as the obvious bounce created by Stewart Donald's takeover.

The Black Cats have sold around 22,000 season cards this campaign – more than they managed in the 2017/18 Championship season.