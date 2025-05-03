Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland supporters have had their say after the game against Queens Park Rangers in the Championship...

Sunderland fans have had their say after the Black Cats lost their fifth game on the spin against Queens Park Rangers at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland will face Coventry City in the play-off semi-finals after a dramatic final afternoon of action in the Championship. Bristol City's failure to beat Preston North End at home on the final day opened up the door for Coventry City to climb the table, with Frank Lampard's side running out 2-0 winners against Middlesbrough.

A brace from Ross McCrorie saw the Robins fight back to earn a draw against Preston, which in the end was enough to see them hold onto sixth place and set up their semi-final with Sheffield United. Middlesbrough, Millwall and Blackburn Rovers all missed out. Sunderland head into the away leg after five straight defeats following their loss to QPR on the final day.

Here, we take a look at how Sunderland fans reacted to the game against QPR and their play-off opponent being secured:

Shaun Halliday said: “You’d have to make us the outsiders for the playoffs. Maybe it’s possible to flick the switch back on, but my money isn’t going on it. How we’ve regressed from a team battling top two a couple of months ago to this is something else.”

Adam Theaker added: “Starts in January. Club wasted opportunity to strengthen and steady decline since. Manager will be under big pressure early next season with his dull football.”

Steve commented: “Can only see Coventry winning tbh! His plan has backfired too much tinkering. 1 goal in 5 games when we need to win at least two games!”

Garry Kirby added: “Embarrassing! I can see the semi-final being done and dusted after the first leg, we will get battered!”

Robin argued: “Can't see us getting a goal in 2 legs. RLB, like it or not has turned us from high tempo, high energy attacking team that gets fans on their seats, into a slow tempo team who try to control from back but just aren't good enough to do it. Impossible for them to flip a switch now!”

Simon Landau said: “Get hammered in the playoffs- Jobe, Rigg, Neill all leave in the summer- relegation battle next season- new manager by Christmas, apart from that, all thoughts good.”

John Bagnall said: “The management of the end of this season has been comical. Ridiculous to ask fans to trust a process that sees us lose game after game. Coventry will batter us in the play offs, half the team will be off in the summer and huge questions need to be asked of the management.”

Michael Thompson said: “Couldn’t be a worse situation. Coventry have come from nowhere to get to the playoffs and we’ve been treading water for months. They are going to be right on the front foot on Friday. They’ve got pace and power. Where’s our power coming from?”