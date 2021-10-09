Grigg joined The Millers on loan from Sunderland in the summer after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Stadium of Light.

Goals for Sunderland were in short supply for the Northern Irishman, however, he now seems to be back in his stride at the AESSEAL New York Stadium and the striker has admitted that he is ‘delighted’ with how things have gone since leaving the north east:

“I’m happy with my form. I came here to score goals and contribute to the team and so far I feel like I have done that, so I’m pleased,” Grigg told www.themillers.co.uk.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunderland's Will Grigg has been in good form in-front of goal at Rotherham United this season (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

“The management team told me that the team would create chances for me to score and they have done that. I’m delighted with how it is going.

“I think of course, with the form we are in as a team and myself personally, you always want the games to be coming thick and fast but we can definitely use the break to our advantage.

“For myself, it gives me the opportunity to fine tune my own fitness, as I’ve come here without a pre-season and been playing catch-up a little on that front.

“We’ll be putting the minutes in on the training pitch and working on a few things and hopefully we can come back and pick up where we left off.”

Sunderland’s loss seems to be Rotherham’s great gain this season and Grigg revealed that he hopes that his goal scoring antics can help him regain his place in the Northern Ireland squad and play alongside his fellow team mate Shane Ferguson:

“Right now, my main focus is on helping Rotherham and if I can play myself in into contention for my country in the process, then great." Grigg said.

“I love Shane (Ferguson), what a player he is by the way! I was delighted for him to mark his 50th cap with a goal and it is brilliant to have him as a teammate.

“It’s great for all the lads who are away with their countries and I know everyone here is wishing them all the best.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.