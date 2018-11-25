Sunderland loanee stars in impressive win after battling his way into starting XI

Sunderland youngster Luke Molyneux starred as Gateshead sealed an impressive win against Barnet on Saturday.

Steve Watson's side sealed an excellent 2-1 away from home, moving into the National League play-off spots.

Molyneux has had regular minutes since making the loan switch, but has found it difficult to pin down a starting spot.

His performance at the Hive Stadium should help that, the 20-year-old playing a key part in both goals.

"It was a great game," he told the Gateshead FC website.

"It was an entertaining game to be involved in to say the least.

"Both teams were creating chances but in the end we were the more clinical team and got the two goals and the three points.

"It was definitely all about taking our chances today. Barnet were a good team going forward and created a few good opportunities but we took our chances and they didn't.

"I was really pleased to start today, I felt great," he added.

"It was obviously a really tough game to come here and play against Barnet who were doing well but it's good for me to get 90 minutes and more importantly for the team to get the result.

"For the goal, I just picked the ball up just outside our own box and made a big 50 yard spring towards their goal. Scotty [Barrow] played a feat pass to Luke [Armstrong] and it was an excellent finish by him.

"We're back into the play-off places now which is where we want to be but we've got a tough away game at Leyton Orient next weekend so hopefully we can come away from there with a result too.

"That's definitely the standard if not even better than that, I just want to keep pushing on and showing why I should be in the starting XI and making sue I don't get out of it again as I did before.

"It also shows all the lads who haven't been playing every week that the gaffer will give them a chance if we keep our standards high in training which is a good motivator for everyone."

Fellow loanee Elliot Embleton was back in the Grimsby Town XI after international duty, playing 90 minutes in a 2-2 draw against Northampton Town.

Goalkeeper Max Stryjek also played 90 minutes as Eastleigh drew with Chesterfield.