However, manager Simon Weaver refused to blame the red card for Harrogate Town’s 2-0 defeat to Port Vale.

The winger was sent off for a second bookable offence in first-half stoppage time as the Sulphurites’ seven-match unbeaten run came to an end on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking after the game, Weaver said: “I won't blame the defeat on the red card. Port Vale were worthy winners because of those two strikes. Both goals were very good finishes," Weaver reflected.

Jack Diamond of Harrogate Town.

"He [Diamond] was on thin ice because there had been a few offences. I'd asked the fourth official 'can you find out if it's one more foul and he's off' and he said 'depends what kind of a foul'.

"I think the way that Jack went in he was all eyes on the ball and the keeper has made the most of it and he's got him sent off. It was a blow but we'll live and learn."

Elsewhere, Will Grigg started up-front for Rotherham United in League One for the first time since his deadline day loan switch from Sunderland.

The Millers defeated Bolton Wanderers 2-0 but it was Ben Wiles who grabbed the headlines with a brace as Grigg was substituted.

The result leaves Rotherham sixth in League Two.

In League Two, Josh Hawkes started alongside former Sunderland attacker Callum McManaman as Tranmere Rovers defeated Salford City 2-0.

Hawkes started on the left-hand side of Tranmere’s attack.

