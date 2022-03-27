It has been a bit of a crazy season for the youngster.

The tricky winger returned to League Two side Harrogate Town on loan last August.

Diamond was recalled by Sunderland in January with the Black Cats dealing with a Covid outbreak at the club.

HARROGATE, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Jack Diamond of Harrogate Town in action during the Sky Bet League Two match between Harrogate Town and Northampton Town at The EnviroVent Stadium on December 11, 2021 in Harrogate, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

However, later that month he returned to Harrogate for the rest of the season having made a handful of appearances for Sunderland

The 22-year-old Gateshead-born academy graduate’s stats for Town make for impressive reading.

Diamond has made 37 appearances in all competitions and has netted 11 goals.

His most recent came in Harrogate Town’s 3-0 win over Scunthorpe in League Two yesterday.

After missing a golden opportunity later in the match, Diamond beat his man before firing home a left-foot finish from inside the penalty area.

But the winger says he’s still in regular contact with people on Wearside who are monitoring his progress.

"I’m in contact with people there quite a lot, they come and watch my games sometimes and just keep checking up,” he adds.

"I go back and train with Sunderland sometimes when there are no midweek games for both teams."

Harrogate are now 15th in League Two, Diamond has picked up where he left off since returning to North Yorkshire with a string of impressive performances which will no doubt have caught his parent club’s eye.

"I think just to play has been the most important thing, you need to play to get your confidence,” the on-loan Sunderland winger told The Echo.

"The season has been up and down in terms of results and where we have found ourselves but overall the performances have been good.

"Personally I think I have hit some good goals and think it’s been quite successful in that part.

“Next season it’s just about trying to push myself again and trying to get the consistency from this season and taking that back to Sunderland.”

