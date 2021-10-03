Perhaps the biggest story came from Southend United but it had little to do with Benji Kimpioka’s debut.

The on-loan Sunderland attacker came on as a substitute but could do nothing to prevent his side’s 2-0 defeat to Solihull Moors in the National League.

The fixture, however, was notable for events off the pitch.

Jack Diamond of Harrogate Town.

That’s after Southend United chairman Ron Martin confronted fans chanting for him to leave the club.

Martin left the directors box to speak with Blues’ supporters before being led away by Solihull’s security team.

Southend have suffered back-to-back relegations and, as results stand, are now set to slump into the drop zone.

A dramatic debut that Kimpioka probably won’t forget in a hurry.

Elsewhere, Jack Diamond netted Harrogate Town’s first goal in his side's 2-1 win over Oldham Athletic in League Two.

The loanee struck in the 29th minute when Alex Pattison pulled it back for Diamond to comfortably slot home from six yards.

It wasn’t such a happy ending to the weekend for Anthony Patterson, though.

The goalkeeper, on loan at Notts County, was left on the bench for the match.

His team ended the game by conceding four goals to Woking Town in the National League.

Back to League Two and Josh Hawkes started on the left-hand side of Tranmere Rovers’ attack as his side ran out 2-1 winners over Crawley Town to go ninth.

After netting his first goal for Rotherham United against AFC Wimbledon, Will Grigg then netted another against Cheltenham in a 2-0 win in League One.

