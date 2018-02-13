Sunderland linked with Wigan defender as rivals eye free transfer swoop for Victor Anichebe

The transfer window may be shut but Sunderland continue to be linked with players.

The Black Cats added five new signings to their squad in January as Chris Coleman put together a squad he hopes can keep the club in the Championship.

Transfer plans for the summer are already under way, though it will depend on what league the club is in as to which players they can target.

They have been credited with an interest in Wigan Athletic defender Donervon Daniels, who is out of contract in the summer.

The 24-year-old Montserrat international spent the early part of the season on loan at Rochdale but is now back at Wigan as they push for a return to the Championship.

The likes of Norwich City and Cardiff have also been linked with the player, who can operate on the right-side of a back three.

Meanwhile, fellow Championship strugglers Bolton Wanderers are reportedly interested in former Sunderland striker Victor Anichebe.

The 29-year-old left the Black Cats in the summer after relegation from the Premier League, and joined Chinese Super League side Beijing Enterprises on a short-term deal.

That contract is now finished, meaning Anichebe - who scored three goals for the Black Cats last season - is a free agent and able to sign for a club outside of the transfer window.

he managed just two goals in 11 appearances for the Chinese second division side, but Bolton could see him as the ideal replacement for Gary Madine, who joined Cardiff last month.