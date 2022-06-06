Loading...

Sunderland linked with SPL winger plus former Cats and Leeds boss in contention for Championship job

Sunderland have been linked with a move for Ross County winger Regan Charles-Cook – who will be out of contract this summer.

By Joe Nicholson
Monday, 6th June 2022, 7:48 am

The 25-year-old scored 10 goals in 32 appearances for The Staggies during a breakthrough 2021/22 campaign, but looks increasingly likely to leave Victoria Park.

According to Football Scotland, Charles-Cook, who came through the ranks at Charlton, “favours a move back to England with Sunderland a potential destination.”

The Black Cats signed Ross Stewart from Ross County in January 2021 and the frontman has been a big success on Wearside, scoring 26 League One goals during the 2021/22 season.

Regan Charles-Cook playing for Ross County. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Grayson second favourite for the Blackpool job

Sunderland’s Championship rivals Blackpool are still searching for a new manager after Neil Critchley’s surprise departure last week.

Critchley won promotion from League One with Blackpool before leading The Tangerines to a 16th-place finish in the Championship.

He left Bloomfield Road to become Steven Gerrard's assistant at Aston Villa.

Bolton boss Ian Evatt is the early favourite with bookmakers to replace Critchley, while former Sunderland and Leeds boss Simon Grayson, who has previously managed Blackpool is second on the list with bookmakers SkyBet at 7/2.

German club interested in Hoffmann

Finally, former Sunderland goalkeeper Thorben Hoffmann is reportedly being tracked by German second-division club Eintracht Braunschweiger.

The 23-year-old made 23 appearances while on loan at the Stadium of Light last season but has returned to parent club Bayern Munich.

According to German outlet Braunschweiger Zeitung, Eintracht Braunschweiger, who were recently promoted from the German third tier, are interested in signing the goalkeeper.

