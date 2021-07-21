Sunderland linked with Nottingham Forest's ex-Blackpool full-back and former Elliot Embleton teammate

The 22-year-old defender is back at the City Ground having impressed on loan at Blackpool last season.

The full-back made 35 appearances in all competitions as the Tangerines were promoted through the play-offs.

Blackpool are said to have bid for the defender as they look to acquire his services on a permanent basis ahead of the new campaign in the Championship.

Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel

The Tangerines are also reportedly interested in re-capturing former attacking midfielder Elliot Embleton who spent time at the club on loan from Sunderland last season.

However, according to Football Insider, Sunderland have also made an approach for Lawrence-Gabriel, as Lee Johnson looks to bolster his right-back options.

The report also states that Forest are likely to wait before making a decision on Lawrence-Gabriel’s future as he remains one of the few options at right-back still at the club.

