Sunderland linked with loan swoop for Celtic ace

Sunderland have been linked with a loan swoop for Celtic playmaker Ryan Christie.

The Scottish Sun report the 5ft 10" playmaker is available on loan and the Black Cats are reported to be keen on an initial loan deal for the Scotland international, which could be made permanent in January.

Ryan Christie in action for Celtic.

Football league clubs in England can still make loan signings until August 31.

Adding a striker remains the priority for Sunderland manager Jack Ross before the loan window closes though the imminent return of Charlie Wyke from injury will help ease the burden on in form 19-year-old Josh Maja, who has three goals in three games.

Sunderland face Gillingham away on Wednesday night before the trip to AFC Wimbledon on Saturday afternoon.

Away from the striker situation, Sunderland manager Jack Ross admitted at the weekend that if everybody was fit then he would be happy with his options elsewhere in the team.

Ross told the Echo: "It is a difficult thing for us because if you look at our squad if we had everybody fit, then I would probably say yes.

"I include players like Aiden [McGeady] and Duncan [Watmore] in that, in wide areas you could argue we could do with maybe another one in an attacking sense.

"But when those two are fit, then no. It is a real balancing act at the moment. I am loathe to have my squad too big, it dilutes what you are trying to do.

"Again, it is being content with what I have got and make sure we get the best out of them and then when we get these players back we will be even stronger."

Christie, who spent the last season and a half with Aberdeen, is out of contract next summer and the Scottish Sun report he won’t be given a new deal.

Christie has two caps for Scotland.