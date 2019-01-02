Sunderland linked with Celtic and Scotland defender as Jack Ross closes in on loan swoop

Jack Ross hopes to add a defender on loan to his Sunderland squad next week - with promising Celtic defender Jack Hendry linked with a move.

Ross has spoken openly about his desire to add defensive cover to his promotion-chasing Sunderland squad.

Speaking in the aftermath of the 1-0 win over Blackpool at Bloomfield Road, the Scot revealed he hoped to have a new signing through the door after the Charlton game.

Sunderland head to The Valley on Saturday in League One.

It comes as the Daily Mail have credited Sunderland with an interest in Celtic defender Jack Hendry, with the Scottish Premiership side ready to ship him out on loan in January.

A £1.5million signing from Dundee 12 months ago, the 23-year-old has featured in 25 games for Celtic.

He hasn't featured since October. The ex-Shrewsbury and MK Dons loanee is also a Scotland international, having been capped three times.

League One rivals Bradford City and Portsmouth have also been linked with a move for the defender.

Ross has a close relationship with Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers.

When asked about players coming in this month after the win at Blackpool, Ross remained confident a defender would be arriving on loan with that expected to be next week.

Ross said: “I’m hopeful we’ll manage to get a defensive player in. All being well, I’d hope that will be concluded post the Charlton game.

“There’s nothing to say that won’t happen, but like everything, it won’t be done until it’s all registered and put through.

“That would help us because you could see that we’re pretty stretched squad wise. It would be nice to get a bit of reinforcement in.”

Ross spoke in the summer about his relationship with Rodgers.

Ross said: “I’ve taken bits from here and there about leadership in general.

“But I’ve been very fortunate that since Brendan Rodgers came to Scotland he’s been very helpful in general.

“I’m lucky in that I’ve been able to see him when he’s been able to fit me in and when our Championship season had finished I saw him."