Sunderland linked with 26 goal striker who wants move - Wigan Athletic and Preston North End also keen
Sunderland are showing interest in a striker ahead of the January transfer window, according to reports.
Football Insider have stated that Preston North End, Sunderland and Wigan Athletic are keen on Irish striker Georgie Kelly.
The 25-year-old ace is a free agent after finishing as top scorer in the Republic of Ireland’s Premier Division.
The Bohemians forward netted 26 goals in all competitions.
Kelly was offered a new deal at Bohemians and his local club Derry City but informed both clubs of his intention to sample another league.
There is firm interest from England and Scotland and potential openings further afield.
Speaking on the record recently, Kelly stated that he wished to ‘strike when the iron is hot’ and move abroad.
“It’s a short career and I’m not young,” Kelly told the ‘LOI Central’ podcast.
“I’m 25. The way I’m looking at it is, there’s a whole lot of luck involved in having a good season and scoring goals and you need to strike when the iron is hot.
“It’s hard to weigh up but I think it’s the right decision. As regards destination, I don’t know what the plan is yet and that’s the truth.
“But I know how under pressure clubs are (in Ireland) and it was more to let them know as early as I could.
“I’ll always have a connection with Bohs,” added the former Dundalk striker who arrived at Dalymount via an uninspiring spell at St Pat’s which has been traced to a lactic acid problem that was discovered over the winter. “I wasn’t hot property and Keith (Long) backed me.”