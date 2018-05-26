Sunderland linked with £1m Scottish teenager as Stewart Donald promises hefty transfer budget

Sunderland have been linked with a swoop for highly-rated teenager Kyle Magennis.

The 19-year-old midfielder has caught the eye at St Mirren, and could follow manager Jack Ross to the Stadium of Light this summer, according to reports today.

Kyle Magnennis

Magennis is valued at £1million and the Express say Ross rates the youngster more highly than all of the starlets he brought through the ranks at the Paisley club.

Ross built a vibrant, exciting squad at the Buddies, with Magennis helping them cruise to the Championship title.

Magennis made 29 appearances, scoring twice, and his form alerted a number of English clubs. He signed a three-year contract at the Buddies last summer.

New Sunderland boss Ross has been promised transfer funds by owner Stewart Donald as he looks to guide the Black Cats out of League One at the first attempt.

Donald said: “In League One the transfer fees aren’t large. Looking at the numbers we’ve put through the budget for Sunderland is going to be pretty hefty for League One.

“There’s going to be a lot more, I would imagine, than any of the teams who got promoted last summer. We can generate what funds we need for that.

"We look at the playing budget, of which there will obviously be transfer fees involved in.

“That’s going to be a good budget for Sunderland and I’m sure it’s a budget that one or two Championship managers would like."