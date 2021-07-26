The American was thought to have trained with the Black Cats earlier this summer having become a free agent after leaving Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk.

But Lichaj did not do enough to win a deal on Wearside and is now seeking another side.

Eagle-eyed supporters have now spotted the 32-year-old training with Forest – whom he played for between 2013 and 2018 before later joining Hull City.

Sunderland-linked defender training with Championship side as rivals set for cash boost

Lichaj was one of a number of options on Sunderland’s radar as they look for reinforcements in defence.

Meanwhile, former Sunderland loanee Jordan Jones is reportedly attracting interest from Wigan Athletic.

The Latics have spent big this summer and have already brought in ex-Black Cats Max Power and Charlie Wyke.

But various reports have now suggested that they may target a deal for another player who spent time on Wearside last season in the shape of Jones, who could be allowed to leave Rangers this summer.

Football Insider claim that the Scottish side will look for a fee of under £1million for the wideman.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday could be set for a small cash boost after Julian Borner agreed to join German side Hannover 96.

Reports in Europe have suggested that the Owls could be set to pocket a fee of around £120,000 for the defender.

It may not seem a huge sum, but when added to the £300,000 Wednesday received for Liam Shaw and just under £200,000 for Osaze Urhoghide, it’s a handy boost to the club coffers.

