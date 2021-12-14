Dale was linked with a move to Sunderland during the summer.

However, a move didn’t materialise and the attacker moved to newly-promoted Championship team Blackpool on a loan deal.

But Crewe boss Artell says that he would be willing to welcome back the 23-year-old if a fee cannot be agreed with the Tangerines.

Owen Dale.

Dale, who joined the Seasiders on loan on deadline day, has made six appearances for the Championship club, with Blackpool currently in 17th position,

The Alex boss told the club’s official website: “The situation with Owen has not changed as far as I am concerned. It is a loan with an option to buy.

“I thought a fee had been agreed, but if that is not the case and one cannot be agreed then I will happily have Owen Dale back. What a great signing that would be for us in January. That would be no skin of my nose.

“What a good signing that would be but I thought everything had been agreed, other than that I don’t know.”

Ex-Bristol City boss applies for Ipswich Town job

Former Bristol City, Aberdeen and St Johnstone boss Derek McInnes is said to have applied for the vacant Ipswich Town managers job

McInnes is well-known to Blues CEO Mark Ashton having worked with him at the Robins between 2011 and 2013.

However, a report from local fansite TWTD state that it is ‘not believed’ the twice-capped former Scotland international midfielder is a leading candidate for the role.

Back in 2017, McInnes turned down the opportunity to take charge of Sunderland and opted to remain as Aberdeen manager.

McInnes had held talks after David Moyes left the club following relegation from the Premier League.

The Wearsiders opted to move for then-Preston manager Simon Grayson, who was sacked and replaced by Chris Coleman in October 2017.

McInnes left the club by mutual consent in March of this year.

