Sunderland line up Liverpool youngster to replace Didier Ndong

Watford are set to complete a deal for Sunderland midfielder Didier Ndong.

The move will be a loan with an option to make it permanent in the summer.

The Black Cats have lined up talented Liverpool midfielder Ovie Ejaria as Ndong's replacement and a deal is believed to be close.

The 20-year-old has made eight senior appearances for Liverpool and Sunderland have been tracking him all month.

They have moved quickly after Jurgen Klopp decided to allow a temporary move before the window shuts tomorrow night.

Ndong is missing from Sunderland's trip to Birmingham City tonight as he serves the second game of his suspension.