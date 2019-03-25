Sunderland legend reveals the 'class act' who could prove the difference against Portsmouth at Wembley

Sunderland head to Wembley this weekend for a cup final in a tournament we should never be in unless it is our Under-21s but a Wembley occasion should never be underestimated and judging by the huge demand for tickets, it has certainly captured the imagination of Wearside and beyond.

After Sunderland’s recent history, I don’t think anybody could deny our fans their big day out - or in a lot of cases weekend - so I just hope the capital is ready for thousands of thirsty of Mackems heading their way.

No doubt the pub and bar owners around the Covent Garden area are doubling or even tripling their usual orders as that at least should take care of the first hour!

Seriously though, there is a game to go to, and there is little to choose between the two teams so it could be a tight, close encounter that is maybe decided by one piece of magic or a crucial mistake from some unlucky individual.

Sunderland are slightly below Portsmouth in the league but with games in hand.

Pompey won the only time the two sides have faced each other this season although Glenn Loovens’ red card so early in the second half had a big bearing on the final result.

If it is to be a piece of magic to win the game, I think most Sunderland fans will look no further than Aiden McGeady to provide it, he is definitely capable and a class act at this level and you’d think the wide open spaces of Wembley would suit him down to the ground.

Whether it is McGeady or not, I would love to see any Sunderland player make a name for himself by doing something special at Wembley, like Jimmy Montgomery, Ian Porterfield and Fabio Borini have done in the past.

If you are going to do something memorable, doing it at the home of English football will go down in Wearside folklore.

For the long term future of the club, winning promotion is still the most important thing and I think most fans would agree but that is not the point, Sunderland’s final is a joyous occasion.

A long overdue celebration of the pride that is back at Sunderland after two long years where the bond between the club and fans was almost stretched to breaking point.