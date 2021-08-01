Sunderland legend offers opinion on Stephen O'Donnell links - Rotherham, Charlton and Fleetwood talk

And there were have been some significant developments on Wearside over the past few days.

The Wearsiders have already added Alex Pritchard, Corry Evans and Callum Doyle to their ranks but suffered a blow in the striking department after Charlie Wyke’s departure to the Latics.

Here, though, we take you through some of the more interesting stories doing the rounds this morning:

Ex-Sunderland striker delivers Stephen O’Donnell verdict

Kevin Phillips has delivered his verdict on the talk surrounding Motherwell’s Stephen O’Donnell.

The Black Cats have been linked with a move for the Scottish international full-back as Lee Johnson searches for reinforcements.

“That’s a transfer that makes sense,” Phillips told Football Insider.

“Of course they have Luke O’Nien but it looks like he’ll be playing centre-half again this season.

“They need that specialist right back and he was good against England at the Euros. He was unreal.

“He has that big game temperament and showed it in what was one of the biggest games at the Euros.

“He has that experience of playing for many clubs and I have no issues with him dropping into League One.

“I think he would be a very good signing for the club on the pitch and off it.”

The latest gossip surrounding Sunderland and their League One rivals

Charlton Athletic are mulling over the signing of Madger Gomes this week and but set to make a final decision soon. (London News Online)

Rotherham United are closing in on the signing of Hakeem Odoffin from Hamilton Academical. (Rotherham Advertiser)

Cheltenham Town will not be signing Dan Crowley. The 23-years-old is currently a free agent after being released by Birmingham City at the end of last season. (Gloucestershire Live)

Fleetwood Town and Rotherham United are interested in signing Cardiff City striker Mark Harris on loan this summer. (The Sun on Sunday)

