Sunderland legend has say on future of on-loan Harrogate Town star as Portsmouth suffer injury blow
Sunderland secured an important victory with the 2-0 win over Ipswich Town at the weekend but there is no time to rest in League One, with a Tuesday night trip to Shrewsbury Town coming up.
Ahead of the game, we round-up the latest news from League One.
Sunderland legend has say on on-loan Harrogate Town winger Jack Diamond after his spell training with SAFC last week
Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips told Football Insider: “Maybe it’s a reward for Diamond for doing so well out on loan.
“Sunderland is his club at the end of the day. I’m sure he enjoyed being back.
“Lee will have had a close eye on him and would have spoken to him. Possibly it’s with a view to him coming back in January and being a part of the team. He could be a big player for them.
“It is also a big confidence boost for the player. He knows he’s done well and that Lee is interested in his progression.”
Portsmouth – like Sunderland - suffer defensive injury blow
It isn’t just Sunderland facing a defensive crisis through injuries.
Portsmouth’s Paul Downing is sidelined with a calf problem collected during his one-minute cameo at Wycombe recently.
Pompey’s head coach Danny Cowley told The News: “These are the decisions we have to make.
“First and foremost, we will see how everybody recovers and everybody trains. I never pick a team until I have watched training back and that will give us a good idea.
“We’ll have a look at a couple of things in training today and try to make the best decision.
“I don’t think there’s a perfect solution – so we have to try to find the very best solution.
“Splitting up Sean and Connor is something we are aware of, but we haven't got Paul Downing unfortunately, so we don’t have too many options.”
Youngster could move out on loan
Sunderland are reportedly set to send youngster Cieran Dunne out on loan.
Dunne, 21, joined the Black Cats from Falkirk in the summer of 2019 and, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, the midfielder could return to Scotland.
After moving to Wearside, Dunne played regularly for Sunderland’s under-23 team last season and made a senior appearance in the Papa John’s Trophy against Fleetwood.