Sunderland left-back Bryan Oviedo’s key role as Costa Rica sink Scotland

Sunderland defender Bryan Oviedo helped Costa Rica keep a clean sheet in last night’s friendly success against Scotland.

The Central Americans clinched a 1-0 victory at Hampden Park to boost confidence ahead of their World Cup finals adventure in Russia this summer.

It was a disappointing night for Alex McLeish, starting his second stint as Scotland manager, as Marco Urena scored the only goal with a well-taken strike in the 14th minute.

Amid an almost eerie atmosphere, the visitors looked neat and tidy and their opener was simple, with Oviedo getting free down the left and cutting it back for Urena to side-foot past keeper Allan McGregor with some assurance.

McLeish was pleased with his side’s second-half performance and said: “In the second half, we were a lot better than the first. In the first, we just seemed to be halfway there, but not the full distance. We did settle a little bit deep.

“The goal itself – there were three central defenders in the middle of the box but nobody engaged with the striker, who put the brakes on.

“It was a good cutback, a good piece of play – a 45-degree pass – and he punished us.”