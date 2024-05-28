Sunderland set for financial boost ahead of summer window as transfer bonus triggered
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southampton's promotion to the Premier League will lead to a cash boost for Sunderland, triggering a bonus payment in the deal that took Ross Stewart to the south coast last year.
Russell Martin's side booked an immediate return to the top tier by beating Leeds United 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday thanks to Adam Armstrong's first-half goal. The win means Stewart, who was an unused substitute in the final but made his long-awaited injury comeback against West Brom in the semi, will be able to test himself at Premier League level. And his former club will benefit financially from his step up.
Sunderland agreed to sanction Stewart's departure on deadline day last September as he entered the final year of his contract, with talks over a new deal at an impasse. Southampton agreed to pay an initial fee in the region of £8 million for Stewart's signature, with potential future add-ons thought to be in the region of around £4 million. Some of those were guaranteed but some were performance related, and it's thought that Southampton's promotion to the Premier League accounted for a significant part of that. As such, the win over Leeds will lead to a significant financial boost for the Black Cats ahead of the summer.
Southampton are certain to step up their recruitment drive in the weeks ahead but there could be opportunities for Stewart next season with fellow striker Che Adams' future at the club uncertain. Adams, who is out of contract this summer, had been heavily linked with a move to Wolves prior to Southampton's play-off success.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.