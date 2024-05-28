Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Southampton’s promotion to the Premier League means a small financial boost for Sunderland

Southampton's promotion to the Premier League will lead to a cash boost for Sunderland, triggering a bonus payment in the deal that took Ross Stewart to the south coast last year.

Russell Martin's side booked an immediate return to the top tier by beating Leeds United 1-0 at Wembley on Sunday thanks to Adam Armstrong's first-half goal. The win means Stewart, who was an unused substitute in the final but made his long-awaited injury comeback against West Brom in the semi, will be able to test himself at Premier League level. And his former club will benefit financially from his step up.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland agreed to sanction Stewart's departure on deadline day last September as he entered the final year of his contract, with talks over a new deal at an impasse. Southampton agreed to pay an initial fee in the region of £8 million for Stewart's signature, with potential future add-ons thought to be in the region of around £4 million. Some of those were guaranteed but some were performance related, and it's thought that Southampton's promotion to the Premier League accounted for a significant part of that. As such, the win over Leeds will lead to a significant financial boost for the Black Cats ahead of the summer.