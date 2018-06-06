Sunderland Ladies skipper earns England call-up

Sunderland Ladies captain Lucy Staniforth has been handed a first England senior call-up.

The Sunderland skipper will form part of the Lionesses squad to take on Russia this Friday, June 8, in a World Cup Qualifier.

Staniforth, who netted 10 times for the Lady Black Cats this season, was initially placed on the standby list by England boss Phil Neville.

But after Izzy Christiansen and Jordan Nobbs were forced to withdraw due to injury, Staniforth was handed a place in the squad alongside Reading's Lauren Bruton.

The 25-year-old has previously represented England at youth level, including in an under-17 World Cup in New Zealand, but this will be her first senior call-up.

And she admitted she was delighted to finally be handed a chance with the senior side after an impressive season.

“It is an honour to get my first senior international call up,” said Staniforth, speaking to SAFC.com

“I was delighted to have been on standby but to get the call that I'm in the squad is beyond amazing, and this is what I have been working hard for at Sunderland all season.”

Sunderland Head Coach Melanie Copeland added: “It is a proud moment for Lucy and her family, but also for the club.

“Based on her club performances, she is worth of an international call up and everyone at SAFC Ladies and Sunderland AFC would like to wish her the best of luck during her time with the Lionesses.”

England's World Cup qualifier in Russia kicks-off at 5pm on Friday, June 8.