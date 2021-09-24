Sunderland Ladies sign ex-Durham Women star Iris Achterhof ahead of Women's Championship game with Lewes
Iris Achterhof has joined Sunderland Ladies after a spell at North East rivals Durham Women.
Dutch forward Achterhof left Maiden Castle earlier this month and joins Melanie Reay’s side on a one-year non-contract agreement.
Achterhof, 24, made her return to Women’s Championship action for the Wildcats this season, scoring in the defeat to Sheffield United, after suffering an ACL injury in September 2020.
And the former SC Heerenveen star is in line to make her Black Cats debut at the Stadium of Light against Lewes on Sunday.
“I’m really excited to join such a big club in Sunderland,” she said.
“I can’t wait for a new challenge. I am looking forward to meeting the girls and everyone at the club, and I’m sure we’ll have a successful season.”
Black Cats manager Reay added of her new signing: “We’re delighted with the addition of Iris. She’s a quick forward who offers us something different and she’ll go straight into the squad for Sunday’s game against Lewes.”