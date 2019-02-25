Sunderland Ladies see AFC Fylde hoodoo continue as they slip to narrow away defeat

Sunderland Ladies suffered defeat against AFC Fylde for the third time this season - despite a fine goal from Katie Barker.

The Lady Black Cats had already suffered defeat to the Coasters in their earlier league meeting and in the Women's FA Cup, and were undone once again at Kellamergh Park as they fell to a 2-1 reverse.

Mel Copeland's side started brightly, with Georgia Gibson flashing a shot narrowly wide, but fell behind with 16 minutes on the clock.

The opening came courtesy of good work from Laura Merrin, whose cross picked out Sasha Rowe in the area - the former Everton forward making no mistake and firing past Alison Cowling.

Chances were at a premium as the half drew to a close, with Keira Ramshaw seeing an effort saved for Sunderland before Danielle Young warmed Cowling's fingertips as the home side looked to extend their lead.

It would be the Black Cats who netted next, though, with Barker curling home just nine minutes after the restart.

Both sides exchanged opportunities as the game entered its final stages, but it would by Fylde who struck the final blow as Olivia Wild poked home following a goal-mouth scramble.