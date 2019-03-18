Sunderland Ladies reignite title hopes with stunning victory over unbeaten Blackburn Rovers

Sunderland Ladies blitzed undefeated Blackburn 3-0 at Eppleton CW to close the gap on the Premier League Northern Division leaders.

Rovers are in a dominant position though - seven points clear with seven games left to play - with the second-placed Lady Black Cats having a game fewer to play.

Melanie Copleland’s team became the first team to take points off Blackburn this season, with first-half goals from Maria Farrugia, Niamh McLaughlin and captain Kiera Ramshaw propelling Sunderland to a memorable victory in front of a raucous crowd.

“This performance was up there with one of our best of the season,” said Copeland. “The opposition are top quality; one of the hardest teams to beat in the league.

“We were defensively solid today and kept a clean sheet. Charlotte Potts and Grace McCatty were excellent at the back.

“I thought we were absolutely brilliant from start to finish, I asked the girls to use the confidence from last week’s win over [Nottingham] Forest as I thought we were fantastic.”

A swirling Hetton wind didn’t hinder Sunderland as Maltese midfielder Farrugia opened the scoring in the 13th minute after pouncing on 18-year-old winger Katie Barker’s rebounded effort.

The Black Cats were at it again eight minutes later when McLaughlin fired the ball into the bottom corner of Amelia Size’s net from the edge of the area - the Irish international’s third in two games.

Sunderland bagged a third goal in 25 minutes when Ramshaw curled the ball high into the net with the outside of her right boot - a superb finish which completely bamboozled the hapless Rovers keeper.

Blackburn fought back but excellent defending from full-backs Amelia Kemp and Louise Griffiths kept the league leaders at bay.

Stopper Alison Cowling did well to parry a second-half cross away from the waiting Serena Shepherd.