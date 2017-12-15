Sunderland Ladies ready to give everything in cup quarter-final

Sunderland Ladies will give “100%” when they visit Arsenal in the quarter-finals of the Continental Cup.

That was the message from head coach Melanie Reay ahead of the last eight tie at Meadow Park on Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Football’s gods were not very kind to the Lady Black Cats after their “achievement” of winning the group involving Liverpool, Durham Sheffield and Aston Villa.

Sunderland will go to Borehamwood full of confidence, despite being the underdogs. “I’m delighted with the current form in continental cup,” said Reay. “Topping the group was a good achievement for the team and we were rewarded with a trip away to Arsenal!”

Reay explained that the Lady Black Cats will look to rectify the errors which blighted trhem on their last trip to Meadow Park in WSL 1 last month, when they conceded three unanswered goals to the Gunners.

The Lady Black Cats compered hard in open play and the boss seeks more of the same.

“We went there earlier in the season and lost 3-0,” said Reay, whose side lost 5-1 at Everton in WSL1 last weekend.

“All the Arsenal goals came from set-pieces.

“We will go there give 100% as anything can happen in the cup and ensure our defensive set-pieces are on point. We’ve trained well this week and dusted ourselves down after the disappointment of the Everton result and what a game to put things right again.”

Sunderland continue to be without keeper Anke Preuss and forward Steph Roche but otherwise have a full squad to pick from.